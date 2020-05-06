Coronavirus: Board of Supervisors Discusses Plans for Phase 2 Business Reopening

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County is currently working on creating and submitting the readiness plan that will allow the state to move into Phase 2 of modifying the Stay at Home order.

The county’s Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday and discussed a preliminary plan for reopening certain businesses sectors as early as Friday

The discussion about reopening followed an announcement by the governor that “low-risk” sectors could reopen as part of “Phase 2” of the state’s COVID-19 mitigation policy.

“Low risk” sectors include businesses such as:

Florists

Sporting goods stores

Apparel retailers to manufacturers and distributors

Companies in these sectors will need to comply with a variety of measures the County (and the governor) hope will prevent a significant upsurge in COVID-19 cases following relaxation of stay-at-home guidelines, officials said.

The Board discussed ideas for what a Phase 2 reopening would entail. Other business sectors, including sit-down restaurants, shopping malls, gyms, and beauty salons, would be addressed in the ramp-up to Phase 3.

Supervisor Robert Lovingood advocated for reopening businesses as soon as this Friday

“The further the delay, the greater the devastation of economic impact. We need to let our churches come back, allow our restaurants, beauty salons, and businesses to reopen. There is a high sense of urgency to get things moving forward in a safe, but reasonable direction. I believe that with the commitment and understanding of our business community and the public to continue implementing health and safety measures, we’ll meet and exceed the needed requirements for a successful reopening,” stated Lovingood.

Supervisor Curt Hagman affirmed the county has progressed in fighting COVID-19. We’re not only well-prepared and ready to respond to a surge, but we’re happy to report that in the last 30 days as a county, we flattened the curve,” stated Hagman. “We’d like to thank everyone in our County for practicing physical distancing, wearing face coverings and practicing good hygiene. It’s made a significant difference.”

The supervisors also noted that the County’s Hospital COVID-19 Census shows that surge capacity is well in excess of the projected need, as is the supply of ventilators.

County Residents Urged to Not Avoid Hospitals, Keep Doctor Visits

County health officials say it is now time to reschedule critical doctor appointments or elective surgeries that may have been postponed the past few months due to the stay-at-home state directives. It is particularly important for parents to maintain their children’s routine medical visits.

Begin by contacting your doctor. County physicians are taking steps within their offices to minimize risks of contracting the virus — ranging from moving patients immediately into private rooms to asking them to wait in their cars until their doctor is ready to see them. And remember, always wear a face cover when visiting your doctor or health facility.

