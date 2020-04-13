Coronavirus: 887 positive cases, 31 deaths in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The number of people infected with the coronavirus in the Victor Valley is now at 106, with 13 new cases reported since Friday evening.

According to the San Bernardino County COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 887 positive cases in the county. A total of 7,954 people have been tested and 11.2% of those people tested positive.

Meanwhile, the number of deaths attributed to COVID-19 also increased by six, to 31.

So far, people between the ages of 18-49 account for nearly 50% of the total positive tests in the county with 401 cases reported. People between the ages of 50-64 account for 257 cases and 65+ for 208 cases.

Below are the cases by cities in the HD.

Victorville – 41

Hesperia – 30

Apple Valley – 12

Barstow – 8

Adelanto – 7

Oak Hills – 4

Fort Irwin – 2

Phelan – 1

Wrightwood – 1

On Friday, county health officials announced they were conducting ‘data validation’ and ‘data’ cleaning to improve data reporting for the future and did not have an update for April 11th.

COVID-19 HOTLINE

General Information and Resources for San Bernardino County Residents

(909) 387-3911

Monday through Friday

9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The hotline is NOT for medical calls. If you are feeling sick, please contact your health care provider. Call 9-1-1 ONLY if you have a medical emergency. If you have questions about social services, please call 2-1-1.

