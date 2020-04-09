Coronavirus: 641 positive cases in San Bernardino County, 20 dead

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The number of people infected with COVID-19 in San Bernardino County hasn’t slowed down, in fact, the number of positive cases is now at 641 and 20 people have died from the virus.

The number of positive cases in the Victor Valley is now at 70.

As of Thursday, 6,679 people in the county have been tested and 9.6% of those people tested positive. Males account for 51.6% of the positive tests, according to the latest information on the county’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

People in the 0-17 age group make up for 7 of the positive tests.

People in the 18-49 age group make up for 279 of the positive tests.

People in the 50-64 age group make up for 189 of the positive tests.

People in the 65+ age group make up for 165 of the positive tests.

1 positive case is listed under an unknown age category.

Below is a list of positive cases by locations in the Victor Valley:

Victorville – 25

Hesperia – 21

Apple Valley – 8

Barstow – 8

Adelanto – 3

Oak Hills – 2

Wrightwood – 1

Phelan – 1

Fort Irwin – 1

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com. New information and resources are updated daily.

The public can also contact the COVID-19 hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.

