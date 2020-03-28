Coronavirus: 64 positive cases and 3 deaths in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An 89-year-old woman is the third person to die from novel coronavirus within the county of San Bernardino as the death toll continues to climb.

According to the county’s dashboard, as of Friday night, the number of confirmed cases jumped from 55 to 64. And a total of 949 patients have been tested with 885 patients testing negative.

On Wednesday of this week, San Berardino County officials reported the second death of a 46-year-old woman with underlying health conditions.

The first death from the virus in the county was reported on March 24, 2020. The patient was a 50-year-old male also with underlying health conditions, officials said.

Since the start of the pandemic, public health officials within the county stated they would not disclose certain information about positive tests, citing patient privacy concerns. However, according to an article from the San Bernardino Sun on Friday, county officials announced they would start releasing the number of positive cases by city, once they’ve reached 100.

As with any virus, especially during the cold and flu season, there are a number of steps you can take to protect your health and those around you:

People experiencing symptoms of contagious illness should seek medical guidance.

Persons aged 65 years and older and persons of any age with certain underlying health conditions are at increased risk should they contract COVID-19 and are encouraged to self-quarantine.

Wash hands with soap and warm water for 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching eyes, nose or mouth, especially with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using regular household cleaning spray or wipes.

N95 masks are not recommended outside a healthcare setting. Surgical masks can be worn by sick individuals to reduce the likelihood of spreading germs to others.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources have been added and the site is being updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov

