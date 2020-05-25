Coronavirus: 4,365 confirmed cases and 176 deaths in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — San Bernardino County has recorded 4,365 confirmed positive coronavirus cases and 176 total deaths, as of Sunday.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, the fatality rate is 4% and people in the 70+ age group account for 102 of the confirmed deaths.

COVID-19 deaths in the Victor Valley as of May 24, 2020:

Adelanto – 2

Apple Valley – 2

Hesperia – 1

Victorville -7

Number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Victor Valley:

Adelanto – 55

Apple Valley -51

Barstow – 17

Fort Irwin – 2

Hesperia – 103

Oak Hills – 18

Phelan – 13

Victorville – 169

Wrightwood – 1

County opens five walk-up COVID-19 testing sites starting Tuesday

The County has added five walk-up COVID-19 testing sites throughout the county.

Hesperia – Oaks Hills Fire Station (Old Fire Station 40), 6584 Caliente Rd., Hesperia, May 26, 12 – 3:30 p.m. || May 27 – 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

May 26, 12 – 3:30 p.m. || May 27 – 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Joshua Tree – Copper Mountain College, 6162 Rotary Way, Joshua Tree, May 26, 12 – 2 p.m., May 27 – 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

May 26, 12 – 2 p.m., May 27 – 29, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Rialto – Department of Behavioral Health Auditorium, 850 E. Foothill Blvd., Rialto, May 26, 12 – 3:30 p.m., May 27 – 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

May 26, 12 – 3:30 p.m., May 27 – 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Ontario – Ontario Convention Center North, 1947 Convention Center Way, Ontario, May 28 – 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

May 28 – 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. Rancho Cucamonga – Rancho Sports Center, 8803 Rochester Ave., Rancho Cucamonga, May 28 – 29, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

All county testing sites are free of charge and do not require health insurance.

Testing is available for individuals with or without symptoms of COVID-19 by appointment only. Residents can register for an appointment at sbcovid19.com. Residents who cannot register online can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Please note that the COVID-19 hotline will be closed on Monday, May 25 in observance of Memorial Day.

County residents are encouraged to get tested even if they are not showing symptoms of COVID-19. Testing helps health officials track the virus in the county and helps with efforts to reopen businesses.

Additional testing sites are still being held in the Victor Valley Area, hosted by OptumServe in partnership with the California Department of Public Health. State testing is conducted at the following locations in the Victor Valley area:

Victor Valley College

71 Mojave Fish Hatchery Rd., Victorville

May 26 – 30, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Victorville Activities Center

15075 Hesperia Rd., Victorville

May 26 – 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Adelanto Stadium

12000 Stadium Way, Adelanto

May 26 – 29, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

State testing is available for any individuals with or without symptoms of COVID-19 by appointment only. Appointments can be made by visiting https://lhi.care/covidtesting or by calling 1-888-634-1123. Please note that phone registration will only be used for people without internet access. Testing is free for all individuals, including those who are uninsured, underinsured, undocumented, or homeless. Individual testing results are confidential.

To date, more than 51,000 San Bernardino County residents have been tested at various community testing sites, as well as hospitals, health clinics, and private labs. As of today, there have been 4,365 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 176 deaths.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at sbcovid19.com. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the COVID-19 hotline from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.