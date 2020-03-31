Coronavirus: 4 dead, 125 infected in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A fourth person in San Bernardino County has died from the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases grew to 125.

According to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, the number of people tested in San Bernardino County tripled to 1,948 with 6.4% of those people testing positive.

County health officials had previously warned that with testing ramping up, the number of confirmed cases would also increase.

According to a previous VVNG article, the City of Victorville is scheduled to have a drive-thru testing clinic on April 2nd at the San Bernardino County Fairgrounds.

Residents are encouraged to make an appointment. However, a drive-up clinic for people without an appointment will be held on the same date and location between 1-2:00 pm.

To schedule an appointment visit sbcovid19.com at 2 p.m. today, March 31. Residents who cannot access the form online can call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 and staff will assist in completing the request form.

The City of Victorville is providing logistical support for the event to include traffic control.

City officials are advising the entrance to the testing event will be via Mojave Drive, so everyone traveling to the Fairgrounds from the I-15 should take the Mojave Drive exit. People taking the LaPaz exit, won’t be able to turn into the Fairgrounds from LaPaz.

For information about the coronavirus crisis, visit the County’s coronavirus website at wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/coronavirus. New information and resources are updated daily. The public can also contact the coronavirus public information line from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday at (909) 387-3911, or email the County at coronavirus@dph.sbcounty.gov.

