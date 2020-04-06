Coronavirus: 35 positive cases in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — According to the latest numbers on the county’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are now 35 positive cases in the Victor Valley, and 373 total in the County.

The total number of individuals tested increased to 4,716 and the number of deaths remains the same at 13.

One noticeable change on the dashboard is that females now make up for 51.2% of positive cases and males account for the other 48.8%. In previous VVNG reports, those numbers were the opposite.

People between the ages of 18-49 account for 148 of the positive cases.

Below are the positive cases by location in the High Desert:

Adelanto – 3

Apple Valley – 4

Barstow – 6

Hesperia – 9

Oak Hills – 1

Phelan – 1

Victorville – 10

Wrightwood – 1

Residents of San Bernardino County may call the COVID-19 hotline at (909) 387-3911 from Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. for general information and resources about the virus.

The hotline is not for medical calls. If you are feeling sick, please contact your health care provider. Call 9-1-1 ONLY if you have a medical emergency. If you have questions about social services, please call 2-1-1.

Residents of San Bernardino County are encouraged to stay home as much as possible while only participating in essential activities, such as critical work functions and shopping for necessities. We know these measures are challenging, but social distancing will help to protect all of our communities.

(source: Supervisor Robert Lovingood)

