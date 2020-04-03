Coronavirus: 304 confirmed cases and 8 deaths in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The County’s number of people infected with the coronavirus in San Bernardino has grown to 304 cases and 8 deaths. The number of patients tested is 3,391 and 9% of those cases have resulted in positive cases, according to the dashboard.

The San Bernardino County COVID-19 dashboard includes confirmed cases of COVID-19 by city.

The city data represents the places of residence for each confirmed case within the county, regardless of where they were tested or where they might be hospitalized.

Currently, there are 9 confirmed cases in Victorville, 1 in Phelan, 1 in Oak Hills, 4 in Hesperia, 3 in Apple Valley, 3 in Adelanto, 6 in Barstow, 1 in Wrightwood, and 17 in undetermined locations.

According to the latest national COVID-19 numbers in the United States, there are 245,175 confirmed cases, 10,403 of those people have recovered and 6,059 died.

People are encouraged to stay home as much as possible while only participating in essential activities, such as critical work functions and shopping for necessities.

You can protect yourself and help prevent spreading the virus to others if you:

Wash your hands regularly for 20 seconds, with soap and water or alcohol-based hand rub

Cover your nose and mouth with a disposable tissue or flexed elbow when you cough or sneeze

Avoid close contact (1 meter or 3 feet) with people who are unwell

Stay home and self-isolate from others in the household if you feel unwell

Don’t touch your eyes, nose, or mouth if your hands are not clean

