Coronavirus: 1,666 positive cases and 80 deaths in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — There are now 1,666 positive COVID-19 cases and 60 deaths in San Bernardino County as of Friday night.

According to the county’s dashboard, a total of 15,368 patients have been tested with 10.8% of those people testing positive.

The county recently updated the COVID-19 dashboard to allow for even more detailed data to be provided. As of April 22nd, a total of 300 ventilators were reported to be in use and another 528 are available.

Leading the number of confirmed cases by age group are people between the ages of 50-59 followed by people between 40-49-years-old. Six of the confirmed cases are pregnant women.

According to the deaths by location of residence, six people have died from coronavirus in Victorville, one person in Hesperia, two in Apple Valley, and two in Barstow.

List of confirmed cases by location in the Victor Valley:

Victorville – 78

Apple Valley – 20

Hesperia – 48

Adelanto – 17

Barstow – 10

Oak Hills – 8

Phelan – 6

Pinon Hills – 2

Fort Irwin – 2

Wrightwood – 1

San Bernardino County Public Health has collaborated with cities to conduct free coronavirus drive-through testing.

Testing is by appointment and for individuals presenting symptoms only. Starting next week, appointments can be made the day before each scheduled event by visiting sbcovid19.com/ or by calling the County COVID-19 Hotline at (909) 387-3911.

Upcoming testing events include the following:

Apple Valley – Civic Center Park, 14999 Dale Evans Parkway.

Thursday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment only.

Hesperia – Hesperia Civic Plaza Park, 15833 Smoke Tree St.

Friday, May 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment only.

Barstow – Barstow Sports Park, 2800 Mayor Katy Parkway.

Wednesday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointment only.

