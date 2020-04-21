Coronavirus: 1,406 confirmed positive cases, 60 deaths in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The number of positive COVID-19 cases in San Bernardino County is now at 1,406 and 60 people have died from the virus.

According to the county’s dashboard, as of Monday evening, a total of 13,438 people in the county have been tested and 10.5% of those people tested positive.

The total number of positive cases in the Victor Valley is now 155. Below are the individual cities:

Victorville – 67

Hesperia – 39

Apple Valley – 18

Adelanto – 11

Barstow – 10

Oak Hills – 6

Fort Irwin – 2

Phelan – 2

Wrightwood – 1

People between the ages of 18-49 lead the overall number of positive tests in the county with 647 or 46%. Followed by people between the ages of 50-64-years-old accounting for 399 or 28.4%.

According to the data, 695 males, 694 females, and 17 unknown have been tested in the county.

As of April 19, more than 290,500 tests had been conducted in California. At least 283,317 results have been received and another 7,200 are pending. These numbers include data California has received from commercial, private and academic labs, including Quest, LabCorp, Kaiser, University of California and Stanford, and the 22 state and county health labs currently testing.

