Corona man wanted for sex crimes with a minor arrested at a hotel in Hesperia

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 31-year-old man from Corona wanted in connection to multiple sex crimes involving a 14-year-old girl was arrested at a hotel in Hesperia and investigators believe there may be additional victims that have not come forward.

On January 13, 2021, Deputy T. Kautz, with the Victorville Police Department, began an investigation into allegations of sexual abuse of a minor.

The victim’s mother reported the victim left home on December 29, 2020, without permission and returned the following day and she believed her daughter had been sexually assaulted.

According to a sheriff’s news release, an in-depth investigation was conducted, and it was determined the victim had met the suspect, identified as Darren Garcia, through social media where he was using the name “Ani.”

“On the night of December 29, 2020, the suspect arranged for an Uber to pick up the victim from her Victorville home and transport her to a hotel in Ontario, CA. The suspect met the victim at the hotel where he rented a room. While at the hotel, the suspect sexually abused the victim,” stated the release.

Multiple search warrants were authorized and executed. During the service of the search warrants, an extensive amount of evidence was recovered.

On January 26, 2021, Deputy Kautz and Deputy V. Quiroz located the suspect at a hotel in Hesperia. The suspect was taken to the Victorville Police Department where he was interviewed and subsequently arrested. He was booked at High Desert Detention Center for child cruelty, sodomy with a person under 18, lewd and lascivious acts with a child, sexual penetration by force or fear, and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims that have not come forward. Garcia is known to travel, mainly throughout Southern California, and frequents Corona, and Los Angeles. Photographs of the suspect are being released to assist in locating further victims and/or persons with information about the suspect.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy T. Kautz or Deputy V. Quiroz at the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.