Convicted felon returns to Adelanto restaurant to pick up gun left behind in a booth

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A convicted felon is back in jail after he returned to a restaurant to pick up a gun he left behind in a booth, officials said.

On Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 4:14 a.m., Deputy R. Morales responded to a restaurant in the 14200 block of US Hwy 395 in Adelanto. According to an employee at the restaurant, they found a gun left by a customer on the seat of one of the booths in the restaurant.

While Deputy Morales was still at the restaurant, the suspect identified as Derek Eugene Sampson, a 34-year-old resident of Hesperia, returned to retrieve the unserialized weapon. Sampson was also found in possession of Methamphetamine and Ecstasy.

Derek Eugene Sampson, who is a convicted felon making it unlawful to possess a firearm, was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center for possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He is currently being held in lieu of $50,000.00 bail.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy R. Morales, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

