Convicted felon from Oro Grande found with a loaded gun and meth in Muscoy

ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 40-year-old convicted felon from Oro Grande out on probation is back in jail after police found him with a loaded firearm and meth, officials said.

Erik Palmer was taken into custody just before midnight on July 5, 2020, when a deputy conducted a vehicle check in the area of N. California Street and Nolan Street in Muscoy, CA.

According to a sheriff’s news release, deputies contacted Palmer who was a convicted felon and on felony probation for assault with a deadly weapon.

“Deputies observed Palmer had two clear plastic baggies containing suspected methamphetamine on his lap. Palmer was detained and during a search of his person, deputies located a loaded 9mm Glock19 firearm containing a 10-round loaded magazine,” stated the release.

Palmer was arrested for P.C. 19800(a)(1) Felon in Possession of a Firearm, H.S. 11370.1(a) Possession of a Controlled Substance while armed.

According to jail records, Palmer is scheduled for arraignment in a San Bernardino Superior courtroom on July 15, 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Central station at (909)387-3545. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the website at www.wetip.com.

(Erik Palmer Facebook profile)

(SBSD Central)

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.