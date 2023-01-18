fbpx

Convicted felon found with meth and revolver after a traffic stop in Phelan

Victor Valley News Group
By Victor Valley News Group
charles smith from el mirage arrested in phelan

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 63-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested for possession of firearms and narcotics after a traffic stop, officials said.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2023, at 9:30 a.m., Deputy J. Delano attempted to stop a 2003 white Dodge Durango for California vehicle code violations, on Powerline Road in Phelan.

Officials said when Deputy Delano activated his overhead lights, the driver made a sharp turn up an embankment.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Charles Smith, a resident of El Mirage, threw a small back object out the passenger side window of the vehicle and came to a stop approximately 100 yards later. As the vehicle came to a stop, Smith discarded another item out the window.

Smith was found to be a convicted felon, currently on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS) for weapons related charges. Deputies located  72 grams of methamphetamine and a loaded .38 caliber revolver that Smith had thrown from his vehicle. 

Charles Smith was arrested and booked at High Desert Detention Center. He is currently being held without bail.  

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy J. Delano, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com

