Convicted felon found with loaded magazine and handgun in Barstow

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 25-year-old previously convicted felon is back in jail after officers in Barstow located him with a loaded magazine and handgun, officials said.

On August 12, 2020, at approximately 8:13 p.m., Barstow Police Officers Barrientos and Rodriguez were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Barstow Road regarding a male subject in the passenger seat of a vehicle waving a gun around.

Officials said the caller described the vehicle and reported that it was parked in the carport area behind the apartments. The arriving officers observed two males walking away from the vehicle. They made contact with both males and identified the passenger of the vehicle as Larry Thomas, a resident of Barstow.

Thomas told the officers that he had a firearm magazine in his pocket and produced a loaded magazine for a .380 handgun from his back pocket, officials said.

“Officers searched him for the firearm and did not locate one. The officers then searched the passenger side of the car where Thomas came from and located a Lorcin .380 handgun,” stated the news release.

Further investigation revealed Thomas to be a convicted felon and prohibited from owning or possessing any firearms or firearm ammunition.

Larry Thomas was arrested and booked at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Barstow Jail for PC 29800(a)(1) – Felon in Possession of a Firearm and PC 30305(a)(1) – Felon in Possession of Ammunition.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.