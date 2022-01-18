Convicted felon found passed out in car with loaded handguns and drugs in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A convicted felon is back in jail after he was found passed out in his car with loaded handguns and drugs in Apple Valley.

It happened on January 14, 2022, at about 8:54 am, in the 20000 block of State Highway 18.

Deputy Clancy was dispatched to a report of a man down near Jack in the Box and upon arrival located the vehicle blocking traffic in the parking lot.

The male passed out in the driver seat was identified as Fernando Jasso, a 36-year-old resident of Apple Valley.

Sheriff’s officials said drug paraphernalia and suspected methamphetamine could be seen inside. “During a search of the vehicle, a large amount of methamphetamine, two loaded handguns, a digital scale, and over $10,000 in cash were located,” stated a news release.

Jasso was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, use of a controlled substance while armed, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person.

Jasso is scheduled to appear at the Victorville Superior Court on January 19, 2022, and is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Clancy at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

(photo courtesy of Apple Valley Police Department)

