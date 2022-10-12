Convicted felon back in jail after shooting gun in a Phelan neighborhood

PHELAN, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A convicted felon is back in jail after shooting a gun near a residential neighborhood.

It happened on Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 4:32 a.m., near Johnson Road and Goss Road in Phelan. According to the 911 caller, they heard several gunshots in the area and then saw a man running with a gun.

Deputy N. Franco with the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station arrived and located the suspect identified as 44-year-old Richard Gomez, a resident of Phelan, in the area and found an unserialized 40mm gun hidden in the bushes.

Deputy Franco conducted his investigation and was able to confirm the gun belonged to Gomez, officials said.

Gomez, who is a convicted felon, was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy N. Franco, at Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station 760-552-6800. Callers can remain anonymous and contact We-Tip at 800-78CRIME or www.wetip.com.

