Convicted Felon Arrested with Gun at Hesperia Travel Center Released on Bail

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon was arrested after being found with a loaded gun and subsequently released on bail, according to public jail records.

On July 21, 2024, at approximately 11:26 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a report of a man with a weapon at the Pilot Travel Center.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta stated that deputies located the suspect on the side of the building upon arrival.

The suspect, identified as Mychol Londale Bourne, 37, a resident of Hesperia, was detained, and a vehicle search was conducted.

During the search, deputies found a loaded magazine and a 9mm pistol inside the vehicle. A records check revealed that Bourne has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from carrying a firearm.

Bourne was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center. He was charged with PC29800(A)(1) Felon in Possession of a Firearm and held on a $30,000 bail.

According to records, Bourne was released on bail the following day and currently has no court appearance scheduled.





(Scroll Down To Comment)