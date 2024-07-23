 
All NewsHesperia News

Convicted Felon Arrested with Gun at Hesperia Travel Center Released on Bail

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 23, 2024 | 2:13 pmLast Updated: July 23, 2024 | 5:10 pm

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon was arrested after being found with a loaded gun and subsequently released on bail, according to public jail records.

On July 21, 2024, at approximately 11:26 p.m., deputies from the Hesperia Police Department responded to a report of a man with a weapon at the Pilot Travel Center.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta stated that deputies located the suspect on the side of the building upon arrival.

The suspect, identified as Mychol Londale Bourne, 37, a resident of Hesperia, was detained, and a vehicle search was conducted.

During the search, deputies found a loaded magazine and a 9mm pistol inside the vehicle. A records check revealed that Bourne has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from carrying a firearm.

Bourne was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center. He was charged with PC29800(A)(1) Felon in Possession of a Firearm and held on a $30,000 bail.

More Local News

According to records, Bourne was released on bail the following day and currently has no court appearance scheduled.


To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 165,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.


(Scroll Down To Comment)

Tags
Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News GroupJuly 23, 2024 | 2:13 pmLast Updated: July 23, 2024 | 5:10 pm

More Local News

Family of Victorville Correctional Officer C. Gonzalez Launches GoFundMe for Funeral Arrangements

July 22, 2024
Three Arrested in Hesperia Burglary, Stolen Goods Recovered

Three Arrested in Hesperia Burglary, Stolen Goods Recovered

July 22, 2024
Pedestrian Struck and Killed on Main Street in Hesperia

Female Pedestrian Struck and Killed Monday Morning on Main Street in Hesperia

July 22, 2024

Vehicle Found Unoccupied After Crashing Into a Tree on Mojave Drive in Victorville

July 21, 2024
Back to top button