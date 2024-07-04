Convicted Felon Arrested in Spring Valley Lake for Firearms and Ammunition Possession

SPRING VALLEY LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 38-year-old resident of Spring Valley Lake was taken into custody following an investigation prompted by a 911 call.

The call was made from a residence located in the 12600 Block of Autumn Leaves Avenue, where deputies responded to a report of alleged threats against Sanders’ live-in girlfriend.

Upon arrival, deputies conducted an investigation which provided sufficient information to issue a search warrant for the residence.

The subsequent search revealed a substantial cache of firearms and ammunition. Specifically, deputies discovered 960 rounds of ammunition and seven firearms. Among the firearms were a short barrel automatic rifle and several handguns that had been reported stolen.

As a convicted felon, Sanders is legally prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition. Consequently, he was arrested on multiple charges, including making terrorist threats, possession of a firearm by a felon, and possession of ammunition by a felon. He was subsequently booked into the High Desert Detention Center.

The investigation remains active. Authorities are encouraging anyone with pertinent information to reach out to Deputy W. Fifita at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800. Tips can also be provided anonymously through We-Tip by calling 800-78CRIME or visiting www.wetip.com.





