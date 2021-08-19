Convicted felon arrested in Apple Valley after gun and drugs found inside car

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 55-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested after he was found in possession of a controlled substance while armed, officials said.

On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at approximately 2:52 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Police Department conducted a vehicle check for expired registration in the area of Thunderbird Road and Navajo Road.

Deputies contacted two occupants identified as Rudolph Weeks, and 25-year-old Naomi Arriola, both residents of Apple Valley.

Officials said that Deputy Vallejo searched the vehicle and located a loaded ghost gun and a large amount of meth.

Weeks was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance while armed, and transportation of a controlled substance. In addition to these charges, Weeks was booked on four misdemeanor warrants. He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on August 20, 2021.

Arriola was booked for possession of a controlled substance, was issued a citation, and later released.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy D. Vallejo at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

