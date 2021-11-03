Adelanto News
Convicted felon arrested for gun possession after shots fired call in Adelanto
ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A convicted felon arrested for possession of guns and ammunition Monday in Adelanto posted bail and is no longer in custody.
It happened when deputies from the Adelanto sheriff’s station were dispatched to a report of shots fired at about 1:00 pm, on November 1, 2021.
Sheriff’s officials said the suspect identified as 23-year-old Daniel Orozco-Fausto was located in his vehicle in the desert near De Soto Avenue and Koala Road.
“Orozco-Fausto was in possession of a shotgun, five handguns, and multiple rounds of ammunition. Orozco-Fausto is a convicted felon and cannot legally possess guns or ammunition,” stated sheriff’s officials.
The suspect was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and charged with PC29800(A)(1) Felon in Posession of a firearm and PC30305(A)(1) Prohibited from owning a gun or ammunition.
According to public arrest records, Orozco-Fausto is no longer in custody and was released on bail at 8:46 pm on November 2nd. He currently has no court appearance scheduled.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
Trending
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Ranchero Road Thursday night in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on State Route 138 in Hesperia
-
All News6 days ago
2 people airlifted after crash on Highway 395 in Victorville
-
All News6 days ago
One person airlifted after crash on D Street in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Sheep Creek Road in Phelan
-
Adelanto News6 days ago
Police searching for suspect who shot 18-year-old in Adelanto
-
All News3 days ago
Hesperia man killed in single-vehicle crash on Halloween night
-
All News3 days ago
Nothing Bundt Cakes coming soon to Victorville