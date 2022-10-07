Convicted felon arrested for burglary after stealing a bicycle in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 42-year-old previously convicted felon was arrested for burglary after stealing a bicycle in Apple Valley.

It happened on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at 2:18 p.m., in the 18000 block of Nowata Road for a burglary report.

Sheriff’s officials said the 58-year-old male victim caught the suspect stealing a bicycle from his garage and attempted to chase after him. Deputies conducted an area check and located the bike in the riverbed.

The suspect, later identified as convicted felon Miguel Angel Ibarra, a resident of Apple Valley, was found hiding in a bush near the bike.

Ibarra was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center for burglary, where he is being held in lieu of $125,000 bail.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Arlotti at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

