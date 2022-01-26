All News
Convicted felon arrested after short pursuit Tuesday in Apple Valley
APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon was arrested Tuesday morning in the Town of Apple Valley after leading police on a brief pursuit.
On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 9:44 a.m., Deputy Rex and her Field Training Officer Deputy Clancy with the Apple Valley Police Department observed a 1997 Pontiac with expired registration tags.
Sheriff’s officials said Deputy Rex attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle but the driver failed to yield, and a short pursuit ensued.
The driver, later identified as a parolee and convicted felon, 35-year-old Adrian Dominguez, yielded near Dale Evans Pkwy and Aztec Court.
“After making contact with Dominguez, a search of the vehicle was conducted. During the search, Deputy Rex and Deputy Clancy located suspected methamphetamine, suspected heroin, and a loaded firearm with an obliterated serial number,” stated a sheriff’s news release.
Dominguez, a resident of Apple Valley, was arrested without incident and booked at High Desert Detention Center for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, possession of a controlled substance while armed, under the influence of a controlled substance, and obliteration of identification marks of a firearm.
In addition to these charges, Dominguez was booked for violating the terms of his Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS). He is scheduled to appear in the Victorville Superior Court on January 27, 2022.
Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Clancy or Deputy Rex at the Apple Valley Police Department at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.
