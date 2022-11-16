Convicted felon arrested after physically assaulting teen girl at a motel in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon was arrested at a Victorville Motel after police responded to a man with a gun call and learned the suspect assaulted a 17-year-old girl.

It happened on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at approximately 6:00 a.m., at the Days Inn located at 15366 La Paz Drive.

Upon arrival, deputies contacted the female victim from Fresno and learned she was in the city visiting with the suspect she had known for the past three weeks as “Jorge Ramirez.”

Deputy I. Cuevas recognized the description the victim provided to match a subject named Luis Rivera Rios, 32. Sheriff’s officials said the victim and witnesses confirmed Rios was the suspect.

“At 4:00 a.m., Rios showed up at the victim’s motel room. He displayed two handguns; one had an ammunition drum attached to it. The victim opened the door to step outside when Rios grabbed her and forced her back inside her room, physically assaulted her, and stole her purse. The victim sustained minor injuries to her face and arms. Rios fled the location in a red two-door convertible BMW,” stated the news release.

An extensive investigation was conducted, and Rios was located during a traffic stop. A search of the vehicle resulted in the recovery of a handgun and multiple narcotics.

Deputies arrested Rios for assault with a deadly weapon, armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance while armed, felon in possession of a firearm, and transporting narcotics with prior convictions. His bail is set at 300,000.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Victorville Police Department at (760) 241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.