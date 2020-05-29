Convicted felon arrested after investigators find ‘assault rifle’ in home

BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Officials with the Barstow Police Department said a man was arrested after detectives found several firearms including an ‘assault rifle’ inside his home.

In May 2020 Detective Thomas Lewis received information that 50-year-old Ricky Garcia was in possession of several firearms. A criminal history check of Garcia revealed him to be a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing firearms.

On May 28th at about 9:21 am, officials served a search warrant at his residence in the 500 block of Valley Avenue in Barstow and found several firearms during the search of his home, officials said.

According to a Barstow Police news release, “during the search detectives located three rifles (including an assault rifle), a revolver, and thousands of rounds of ammunition.”

Ricky Garcia was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto for PC 12280(b) – Possession of an assault weapon, PC 29800 (a)(1) – Felon in possession of a firearm and PC 30305(a)(1) – Felon in possession of ammunition.

Garcia is being held on a $50,000 bail and is scheduled for arraignment in a Victorville courtroom on June 1, 2020.

(Barstow Police Department)

