Convenient Bulky Item Pickup Services in The Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Residents in the Victor Valley can take advantage of complimentary bulky item pickup services offered across multiple cities, ensuring the effortless disposal of large items that cannot be accommodated by regular trash containers.

Here’s a summary of the available services:

City of Hesperia

Single family residents in Hesperia can schedule up to four pickups per year for a maximum of eight bulky items. Meanwhile, multi-family residential complexes are eligible for up to ten pickups per year for each trash collection service. Acceptable items include mattresses, appliances, furniture, and more. However, some items such as televisions, computer monitors, tires, oil, and paints are not accepted for pickup.

To schedule a pickup, residents in Hesperia can call Advance Disposal at (760) 244-9773.

City of Victorville

Residents of single-family houses with curbside service in Victorville qualify for two free bulky item pickups per year, up to five items per pickup. Additionally, they have the option to utilize the Bulky Item Drop-off Program for various items.

To schedule a bulky item pickup, residents can call Victorville Disposal at (760) 245-8607. For the Bulky Item Drop-off Program, proof of CURRENT City of Victorville residency is required.

City of Adelanto

The residential automated solid waste collection program in Adelanto includes bulky item pickups up to four times per year at no extra charge. Acceptable items for collection include furniture, mattresses, old appliances, televisions, tires (limit 2), and more.

For more information or to schedule a pickup, residents can call AVCO Disposal’s Customer Service Department at 760-245-8607.

Town of Apple Valley

Residents in Apple Valley can contact AVCO/Burrtec at 760-245-8607 for services related to bulky item pickup.

For more information or to make an appointment, interested individuals can contact the respective waste management departments or visit the official websites for each city. Additionally, residents can utilize the free Bulky Item Drop-off or consider hauling items to the San Bernardino County Landfill for disposal.

For further details about the available services, residents can contact the respective waste management departments or visit the official websites for each city.

For further assistance and inquiries, residents can contact the following: