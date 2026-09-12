Construction Progresses On Buffalo Trading Post Plaza In Apple Valley, Future Home Of ALDI, Chipotle And More

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Construction is visibly taking shape at the future Buffalo Trading Post Plaza along Highway 18 in Apple Valley, where crews are developing the commercial center that is expected to bring ALDI, Chipotle, Dutch Bros Coffee, Wendy’s and other businesses to the site.

New drone images captured by VVNG this week show substantial site work underway at the southeast corner of Rancherias Road and Highway 18, just west of Walmart.

The aerial views show a large portion of the approximately 10.7-acre property cleared and graded, with heavy equipment operating throughout the construction area. Block walls and vertical structural columns are also taking shape on a building near the eastern side of the property.

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The activity marks visible progress since the project received Planning Commission approval in 2025.

Plans approved by the town call for a 39,219-square-foot commercial development anchored by an ALDI grocery store. The project also includes locations for Dutch Bros Coffee, Wendy’s and Chipotle, along with a proposed tire shop and a total of 234 parking spaces.

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The property was previously home to the Buffalo Trading Post, an older commercial building that was slated for demolition to make way for the new development.

Before the project was approved, a historical resource study was conducted as part of the California Environmental Quality Act review. The study determined that alterations made to the former Buffalo Trading Post building had diminished its historical significance and that it did not qualify as a historical resource under CEQA guidelines.

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(Photo courtesy of Suzanne Phinney Meyer-Dalzell posted to Facebook on September 20, 2025) (Photo courtesy of Suzanne Phinney Meyer-Dalzell posted to Facebook on September 20, 2025) (Photo courtesy of Suzanne Phinney Meyer-Dalzell posted to Facebook on September 20, 2025)

The developer’s plans, however, preserve a connection to the property’s longtime identity. An 8-foot-tall buffalo sculpture is planned along Highway 18 as public art, accompanied by the Buffalo Trading Post Plaza name.

The approved development also leaves open the possibility of additional construction. Parcel 8 was identified for potential future uses such as general retail, office space or additional drive-thru restaurants. Any future proposal would be subject to the town’s development review and permitting process.

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When the project was approved, developer Ara Tchaghlasian said he was committed to moving forward with construction as soon as possible, although an official groundbreaking date had not been established at the time.

The latest aerial images now provide a look at how far that work has progressed, with the once largely undeveloped property transformed into an active construction site.

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Related Article: New Buffalo Trading Post Plaza Approved in Apple Valley, Featuring ALDI, Chipotle, Dutch Bros Coffee