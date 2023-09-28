Construction and Car Crashes Caused Traffic on I-15 near Main Street Wednesday evening

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Construction and two separate car crashes caused chaos for commuters Wednesday evening along the northbound 15 freeway in Hesperia.

At approximately 6:00 p.m., September 27, 2023, CHP officers responded to a traffic collision involving a gray Chevrolet pickup truck, and a silver Mitsubishi Outlander on the northbound 15 freeway, just south of the Main Street offramp, which is currently closed for a planned pavement rehabilitation project.

When officers arrived on scene, they located the Chevrolet with major front-end damage, and the Mitsubishi with major rear-end damage, according to CHP logs. There were no injuries reported in the crash.

Both vehicles were blocking the #3 lane causing a backup in traffic as far back as Joshua Road.

A separate crash under the Main Street overpass was reported about an hour prior to the collision.

Per a prior VVNG Article, Caltrans announced a 10-day closure of the northbound Main Street off-ramp that began today. The Main Street offramp on the northbound 15 Freeway is expected to last until October 7th.

The cause of the accidents are under investigation by the California Highway Patrol – Victorville Station.

