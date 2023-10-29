Construction Alert: brake check on SB I-15 near Oak Hill Rd to close on Nov 1st until early 2025

OAK HILLS, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) has issued a public alert regarding the relocation of the southbound (SB) Cajon Weigh Station on I-15.

Beginning November 1, 2023, construction contractors will commence sign and barrier placement for the SB Cajon Weigh Station Relocation Project.

As a result, the SB I-15 Brake Check Area past Oak Hills will be closed for the duration of the project. Commercial drivers are advised to plan ahead to safely merge and avoid traffic delays.

Note that any closures are subject to change or cancellation, depending on the availability of necessary materials and weather conditions.

This project involves relocation of the SB Cajon Weigh Station and Truck Safety Check Area at Cajon, with the existing facility to be closed.

The work will be carried out behind k-rail barriers and is scheduled to be completed by early 2025.

Drivers are urged to adhere to any Construction Work Zone Speed Limit Reduction signs and take caution while driving through the area.

Copy URL URL Copied