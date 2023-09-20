Compton man arrested for Dollar General robbery in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 47-year-old Compton man was arrested in connection to a robbery at Dollar General in Apple Valley.

On Saturday, September 16, 2023, at approximately 3:41 p.m., deputies from the Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station were dispatched to a robbery report at Dollar General, on Bear Valley Road.

Deputy J. Rodgers responded to the store, contacted employees, and learned a subject had attempted to leave the store without paying for items.

“When the subject was stopped by loss prevention personnel, the male repeatedly pulled a bag of goods from the employees and left the area,” stated sheriff’s officials.

Deputy G. Gregory assisted and located a subject matching the description near the Black Horse Motel. The subject, later identified as Derrick O’Neal, was arrested for robbery.

O’Neal was booked at High Desert Detention Center, where he is being held in lieu of $50,000 bail.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is asked to contact Deputy Rodgers with Apple Valley Sheriff’s Station at (760) 240-7400 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760) 956-5001. Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or you may leave the information on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

