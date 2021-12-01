Community workshop scheduled for Apple Valley Village specific plan

Apple Valley, CA – In partnership with the Apple Valley Village Business District Association, the Town of Apple Valley is in the process of writing a new planning tool, known as a Specific Plan, that will focus on the Village Business District and will make development, renovation, and investment in the area more transparent and streamlined.

The Town and the Village Association are inviting public participation in the creation of the Specific Plan at an upcoming community workshop on Wednesday, Dec. 8, from 4 to 7 p.m. in the Apple Valley Conference Center located at 14975 Dale Evans Parkway.

The workshop will provide more information on the purpose and benefits of the Specific Plan and seek input on areas for improvement.

The Village Business District runs along Happy Trails Highway 18 and is bounded by Navajo Road to the west and Central Road to the east. Considered the original business district in Apple Valley, today it is led by a board and membership association tasked with revitalizing the area for business success. To learn more visit avvillage.org

For more information on the workshop, contact the Town’s Planning Department at (760) 240-7200.

