Community Invited to Street Vendor Educational Program at Victorville City Hall

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Are you interested in becoming a street vendor? Do you have questions about how to acquire the necessary permits and licenses? Are you curious to learn about new laws that could affect your existing street vending business?

On May 16 at 5:30 p.m., the City of Victorville will host a free, educational workshop led by San Bernardino County Public Health to discuss updated laws and procedures for street vendors.

The workshop will take place in Conference Room D at Victorville City Hall, 14343 Civic Dr.

This workshop aims to give current and potential vendors the tools they need to have successful and properly licensed operations.

The topics covered include relevant legislation, permits for street vendors, and options beyond street vending. Some of the surrounding communities including the City of Victorville will also be in attendance to outline local licensing requirements.

This event is free and open to the public. Questions about the workshop can be directed to (760) 955-5104.





