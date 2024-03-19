Community and Law Enforcement Work Together to Locate Missing Juveniles in Separate Incidents

ADELANTO, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Over the past weekend, community members worked with Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies to locate two separate missing juvenile cases.

On Saturday, March 15, 2024, at 4:35 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hyattsville Street in Adelanto.

According to the caller, her 16-year-old daughter left her residence because she was upset over the consequences at home after being suspended from school.

Officials said the juvenile required medication she did not take with her. She later returned to her residence and took her 11-year-old sister with her.

Deputies searched for the missing girls with the assistance of San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Casey Allen and her tracking-trailing K-9, Nyx, from the Rancho Cucamonga Station. Deputies utilized A Child Is Missing (ACIM) to assist in their search.

The ACIM organization provides a computerized phone notification system to assist in locating missing persons.

Upon notification by law enforcement of a missing person case, ACIM can call up to 1000 phones per minute in an expanding radius around the last known location. The girls were located and returned home safely.

In a separate incident on March 17, 2024, a 12-year-old boy with Autism was reported missing in Apple Valley after he left home at approximately 9:30 a.m. on his bicycle.

The boy’s intended destination was not known, which prompted immediate search operations.

Deputy G. Jasso, alongside his K-9, Keva, joined from Rancho Cucamonga to support the search effort, complemented by the involvement of the California Highway Patrol Aviation Division (H80).

“Members of our community placed his information on the Ring Camera System. A customer at Target, on Bear Valley Road in Apple Valley, recognized him from the information being disseminated and contacted law enforcement. He was returned home safely,” stated sheriff’s officials.

In recognition of the collective efforts, a representative from the Victor Valley Station expressed gratitude: “The Victor Valley Station would like to thank community members who came forward to assist in locating three missing juveniles, in two separate cases, over the weekend.”





