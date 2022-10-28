All News
Colton Police Officer dies after accidental shooting in Oro Grande
ORO GRANDE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — An off-duty officer from the Colton Police Department died after an accidental shooting Thursday afternoon in Oro Grande.
It happened on October 27, 2022, in the area of National Trails Highway and Mill Street.
Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG a call came in at about 2:46 p.m. from a motorist regarding an accidental shooting.
“Deputies and medical personnel arrived and the victim was taken to [the] hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” stated Huerta.
On Thursday night the Colton Police Department said they suffered a tragic loss today and identified the fallen officer as Lorenzo Morgan.
Colton PD said Officer L. Morgan, started his career in Law Enforcement at the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Academy, in April of 2019 and graduated in September of 2019, from Class 215. He completed his field training at the Colton Police Department in May 2022.
“Officer L. Morgan was a beloved father, friend, colleague, and a caring officer who loved working for the Colton Community. He is survived by his parents, fiancé, son and soon to be born son.” stated the department.
Additional information will be updated as it becomes available.
(The original article was updated at 10pm to include officer’s name)
