All News
Colorado Mother and Child in Center of Amber Alert Spotted in Barstow
BARSTOW, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 12-year-old at the center of an Amber Alert was spotted with his mother in Barstow early Monday morning, according to the Aurora Colorado Police Department.
The department tweeted out a surveillance photo showing the victim, Liam Sweezey, and his mom, 31-year-old Nikki Sweezey, after they were spotted but left the scene before police arrived.
Colorado authorities issued an Amber Alert on Saturday after his mother picked him up on Friday, but did not drop him off at home in the 1300blk of S. Lewiston St. Police said Liam requires medication, which he does not have.
Additionally, Nikki is reported to be homeless with ties to Colorado Springs.
Liam was last seen wearing a green shirt and green shorts. He has brown hair, brown eyes and is 5’5″, and weighs approximately 134 pounds.
Liam and his mother, Nikki Sweezey, were last seen driving a ‘Powder Blue’ 2010 Honda Fit with Colorado license plate # BVV937.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
