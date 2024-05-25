 
Collision on Highway 18 in Apple Valley Results in One Death, One Airlifted to Trauma Center

May 25, 2024 | 12:55 pm
Firefighters from the Apple Valley Fire Protection District responded to the scene, finding the overturned pickup truck on the dirt shoulder and the SUV several hundred feet away.

APPLE VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A woman was killed and another person was airlifted to a trauma center following a two-vehicle traffic collision Saturday morning on Highway 18 and Milpas Drive in Apple Valley.

The accident was reported at about 6:57 am, on May 25, 2024, and involved a white Dodge Ram 1500 and a silver 2015 Toyota Rav4.

Battalion Chief Matt Downland said upon arrival, emergency personnel located the vehicles with major damage and four patients, one of which was unfortunately pronounced deceased.

Firefighters requested a helicopter to land in a dirt field on the northwest corner of SR-18. A Mercy Air crew subsequently airlifted the male from the Toyota to Antelope Valley Hospital with major injuries.

The two occupants of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries and declined transportation to the hospital.

State Highway 18 was closed between Milpas and Sierra Palona for an investigation conducted by the California Highway Patrol Victorville Station. Motorists were able to use a dirt field to bypass the accident scene.

According to the CHP incident logs, the roadway reopened at around 10:40 a.m.

Battalion Chief Matt Downland emphasized the importance of safety during the busy Memorial Day weekend, urging travelers to “obey the traffic laws, drive safely, and reach your destination safely, and remember everyone else on the road with you.”

Based on preliminary information, the pickup truck was eastbound on SR-18 and the SUV was northbound on Milpas when the two collided at the intersection. The official cause of the accident is under investigation by the Victorville CHP Station.

