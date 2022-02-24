Cold overnight temperatures prompt hard freeze warning in the Victor Valley

VICTOR VALLEY, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Overnight temperatures will plummet for all areas, with frost and freeze conditions expected for the coast, valleys, and deserts, according to the National Weather Service.

The NWS said the hard freeze warning goes into effect at 8:00 pm, Wednesday, February 23, 2022, and will expire the following day at 8:00 am.

“Break out the fuzzy pants and blankets, it’s going to be real chilly tonight! Lows dip well below [the] seasonal average in the wake of our departing storm,” stated the NWS.

According to the agency, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 17 degrees are expected for the Victor Valley. Thursday night is not expected to be as cold, but still with sub-freezing temperatures in most locations.

(NWS)

Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. Take steps NOW to protect tender plants from the cold. And please be kind and bring pets indoors.

The NWS suggests doing the following to help prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes. “They should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.”

To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.