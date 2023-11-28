Cold Stone Creamery Opening Soon in Apple Valley

APPLE VALLEY, CALIF. (VVNG.com) – Exciting news for ice cream lovers in the Town of Apple Valley! Cold Stone Creamery is set to open its doors very soon in the community of Apple Valley.

Renovation work has been underway for the past three months at the Apple Valley Commons, located at 20434 CA-18 Ste 110. This popular shopping center, conveniently positioned off Highway 18 and directly across from the Town of Apple Valley Civic Center, will soon be home to the only Cold Stone Creamery in the Victor Valley area.

Cold Stone Creamery is known for its delectable and customizable made-to-order ice cream. With a wide range of flavors, mix-ins, and toppings to choose from, customers can create their perfect ice cream creations. From the beloved “Birthday Cake Remix,” featuring Cake Batter Ice Cream® with Rainbow Sprinkles, Brownie, and Fudge served in a chocolate-dipped waffle cup, to their signature ice cream cakes, cookie sandwiches, ice cream pies, smoothies, shakes, sorbet, and sundaes, Cold Stone Creamery offers something to please every palate.

Apple Valley Commons, a bustling retail plaza with over 54 tenants occupying a sprawling 424,000 square feet of shopping space, boasts popular stores like Super Target, Ross, Starbucks, WingStop, and a variety of restaurants, making it a prime destination for locals and visitors alike.

The upcoming Cold Stone Creamery will be nestled between WaBa Grill and Dreamy Donuts, adjacent to Round Table Pizza, Rainbow Frozen Yogurt, Subway, Fresh Wok, Juice It Up, and T-Mobile. Its strategic location within the plaza ensures convenient access for customers eager to indulge in Cold Stone’s delightful treats.

With its commitment to using only high-quality ingredients, Cold Stone Creamery has been crafting delicious ice cream creations, cakes, shakes, and smoothies for over 30 years. What makes them stand out is their unique process of hand-crafting ice cream fresh in every store, mixed with customers’ choice of candy, cakes, fruits, or nuts on a frozen granite stone.

Cold Stone Creamery’s official website, ColdStoneCreamery.com, now lists the Apple Valley location as “coming soon,” signaling the anticipation building within the community.

Ice cream enthusiasts and dessert aficionados in Apple Valley are eagerly awaiting the grand opening of Cold Stone Creamery, a place where they can indulge in premium ice cream creations that are tailor-made to satisfy their sweet cravings.

Stay tuned for more updates as the opening day approaches, and get ready to experience the ultimate ice cream delight at Cold Stone Creamery in Apple Valley.

