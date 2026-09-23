Cold Case Detectives Arrest Big Bear Resident In 2006 Killing Of Wife

BIG BEAR LAKE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A 53-year-old Big Bear resident was arrested Monday in connection with the 2006 killing of his wife, whose remains were discovered beneath a Big Bear Lake home nearly 14 years after her disappearance, authorities said.

Jeff Maiorca was arrested Sept. 21, 2026, in connection with the death of Jill Maiorca, who was 29 years old when investigators say she was killed in November 2006, according to a written statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Maiorca was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Big Bear Jail on suspicion of murder under Penal Code section 187(a), according to the department.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation dates back to Oct. 28, 2020, when deputies from the Big Bear Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 11:12 a.m. to the 39000 block of Forest Road in Big Bear Lake.

A person at the residence contacted law enforcement after making a suspicious discovery in the crawlspace beneath the home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputies and personnel from the Big Bear Fire Department responded and discovered unidentified human remains in the crawlspace.

Detectives with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, assumed the investigation. An autopsy was conducted, and authorities determined the manner of death was homicide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite DNA testing and continued investigative efforts, authorities were initially unable to identify the remains, and the case remained unsolved.

In 2023, the Sheriff’s Cold Case Homicide Team took over the investigation and submitted the remains for additional investigative DNA analysis.

ADVERTISEMENT

The remains were eventually identified as Jill Maiorca. Detectives learned she had been reported missing from Big Bear Lake in 2007.

Through the continued investigation, detectives identified Jill’s former husband, Jeff Maiorca, as a suspect in her killing, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Authorities said evidence developed during the investigation indicates Jill was killed in November 2006 and her remains were concealed beneath the Forest Road residence without the homeowner’s knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Jill Maiorca’s disappearance or death is asked to contact Detective Malcolm Page or Sergeant Justin Giles with the Specialized Investigations Division, Homicide Detail, at 909-890-4916.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call or text REPORT to We-Tip at 844-909-3006. Online reporting is also available through the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department reporting portal.

📢 Stay connected with the High Desert’s largest news community! Join 195,000+ Members in our Facebook Group

in our Facebook Group Follow our Facebook Page ( 200,000+ followers )

) Follow us on Instagram ( 250,000+ followers )

) Get updates on Twitter and TikTok

Watch exclusive videos on YouTube 🔗 For more local news, visit VVNG.com.

Copyright 2026 Victor Valley News Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.



Note to readers: If you value our reporting and want to see it continue, consider becoming a monthly supporter. Your contribution helps keep independent, local news accessible to everyone. Support local news today!