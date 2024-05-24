Clerk at Beyond Market in Victorville Flags Down Deputy, Leading to Arrests in Robbery Attempt

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A routine day at a Beyond Market in Victorville took a dangerous turn when a vigilant clerk’s alertness led to the arrest of two robbery suspects.

On Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at approximately 12:10 p.m., while on patrol, Deputy Valencia was flagged down by a clerk in the 15200 block of Mojave Drive for a robbery that had just occurred.

The victim/clerk approached the vehicle that the suspect, who was later identified as Alberto Trevino, 30, a resident of Adelanto, was in to retrieve the stolen beer.

Sheriff’s officials said Trevino exited his vehicle and threatened to shoot the victim. Deputy Valencia contacted Trevino, who was in the passenger seat, and four other adults inside of the vehicle as it was leaving the business parking lot.

A search of the vehicle, conducted with the owner’s permission, revealed a black Revolver replica. Additionally, one of the passengers, Carlos Alfonso Cervantes, 31, of San Bernardino, was found to be on probation d and in possession of drug paraphernalia and was also arrested.

Trevino was arrested and booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto on charges of robbery, threatening to commit a crime, and burglary. Cervantes was booked on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with further information about this incident is urged to contact the Victorville Police Station at (760)241-2911 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at (760)956-5001.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or online at www.wetip.com.





