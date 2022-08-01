Classroom at Hook Jr. High in Victorville ransacked during a burglary

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A classroom at Hook Jr. High in Victorville was ransacked during a commercial burglary.

It happened on July 27, 2022, at about 7:00 pm, in the 15000 block of Hook Blvd.

Sheriff’s spokeswoman Tricia Blake said the unknown suspects pried open a door to the classroom and it was ransacked.

Blake said that at the time of the report it was unknown if or what was stolen.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Victorville Police Department at 760-241-2911.

