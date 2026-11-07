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Classic Car Driver Dies After Crash On Main Street In Hesperia

Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 7:32 pm | Nov. 06, 2026 Updated 7:32 pm | Nov. 06, 2026

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The driver of a classic car was killed Friday night in a crash on Main Street in the city of Hesperia.

The two-vehicle crash was reported at about 5:26 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2026, on Main Street just east of Timberlane Avenue.

For reasons still unknown, the classic car struck the rear of a red 2004 GMC Yukon Denali in the westbound lanes of Main Street.

San Bernardino County Fire personnel responded and pronounced the driver of the classic car dead at the scene. A white sheet was placed over the driver, who was lying in the roadway next to the car.

Photos from the scene show the car’s low stance and exterior sun visor, features associated with a traditional lowrider style known as a “bomb” or “bomba.”

The driver’s loved ones arrived at the scene and were visibly distraught after learning of the death.

Main Street is closed in both directions between Peach Avenue and Timberlane Avenue while authorities investigate the crash.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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Photo of Victor Valley News Group Victor Valley News Group Follow on X Send an email 7:32 pm | Nov. 06, 2026 Updated 7:32 pm | Nov. 06, 2026
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