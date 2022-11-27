City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown.

On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.

Brown was located after City employees arrived at Mojave Vista Park to lock the restrooms and found the 20-year-old victim unresponsive, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG.

“Deputies arrived and found the victim with drug paraphernalia near the body. Medical aid arrived at the location and pronounced him deceased,” Huerta confirmed.

The coroner identified Brown as a resident of Victorville.

No further details were released.

