All News
City workers find deceased male, 20, in Victorville park bathroom
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A man found deceased by City employees at a Victorville park has been identified as 20-year-old Brandon D. Brown.
On November 23, 2022, 911 dispatch received reports of an unresponsive man at Mojave Vista Park located at 16252 Burwood Avenue in Victorville, at about 10:39 pm.
Brown was located after City employees arrived at Mojave Vista Park to lock the restrooms and found the 20-year-old victim unresponsive, San Bernardino County Sheriff’s spokeswoman Gloria Huerta told VVNG.
“Deputies arrived and found the victim with drug paraphernalia near the body. Medical aid arrived at the location and pronounced him deceased,” Huerta confirmed.
The coroner identified Brown as a resident of Victorville.
No further details were released.
To follow updates to this article and more, join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members. Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.
More Stories
Trending
-
All News3 days ago
United Furniture Industries terminates all employees overnight via text message; Victorville staff among 2700 affected
-
All News7 days ago
Hit-and-run driver leaves 9-year-old critically injured on 7th Street in Victorville
-
All News5 days ago
2 killed, 1 airlifted in a two-car crash on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
One person killed in crash on Stoddard Wells Road in Victorville
-
All News3 days ago
Driver killed in crash on Stoddard Wells ID’d as Victorville resident Christian Thomas
-
All News5 days ago
Motorcycle rider airlifted after a crash on Highway 395 in Hesperia
-
All News4 days ago
Teen arrested for hit and run of 9-year-old on Seventh Street in Victorville
-
All News4 days ago
Carmax Auto Superstore to open in Victorville near Roy Rogers Drive and Civic Drive