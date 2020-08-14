All News
City of Victorville’s Fire Chief resigns after 2 years
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – On Thursday the City of Victorville announced the resignation of former Fire Chief Greg Benson.
After a nationwide search, Benson was chosen to oversee the formation of the City’s Fire Department in 2018 while Victorville transitioned from contract fire services with San Bernardino County Fire.
City officials have not stated the reason for Benson’s sudden departure, only that John Becker will serve as the Interim Fire Chief until a permanent fire chief can be recruited.
Becker served in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1977 and has 36 years of experience in the fire service, 11 of those years spent as Victorville Fire Chief from 1997 until his retirement in 2008.
Over his career, Interim Chief Becker has been involved in all aspects of fire department management including operations, suppression, planning, budget preparation, fire station design, training, and aircraft rescue fire fighting.
He has also held leadership roles with the Regional Fire Protection Agency and the SB County Fire Chiefs Association.
