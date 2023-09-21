City of Victorville’s Fall Festival set for Oct. 7, Free Rides and Entertainment

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) – The City of Victorville’s Fall Festival offers a street fair experience designed for family entertainment and community involvement featuring all rides and entertainment for free!

“This year we have an amazing lineup of live entertainment, craft & food vendors, a Kids Zone, pet adoption clinic, beer garden, and more,” stated the City’s website.

The City of Victorville’s Fall Festival will be held Oct. 7 from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m., and includes free admission, parking, and Kids Zone!

The event takes place in front of City Hall along Civic Drive, 14343 Civic Drive, in Victorville.

The festival features two stages of entertainment and musical performances; as well as food vendors, merchandise vendors, information booths from education and service organizations, Kids Zone attractions, and fun for the whole family.

Kid Zone Attractions

Large Craft Areas Multiple Craft Zones

Carnival Games

Two Large Inflatable Obstacle Courses and One Large Bounce House

Skate Riot- Skate Park

Trackless Train

Slot Car Racing

Pumpkin Patch

Inflatable Racetrack

Gellyball

Water Bubble Roller

Superhero Power Hour

The Kids Zone will be located at the corner of Civic Drive, near the Community Stage.

Food Vendors

Delightful Cart- Funnel Cakes, Kettle Corn, Fried Oreos, Churros, etc.

Fries Galore- Gourmet Fries and Drinks

Jitters Mini Donuts and Coffee- Mini Donuts, Iced/Hot Coffee, Hot Cocoa, Bagels,

Hotdogs, Meatball Subs, Lemonade

J&R Tacos- Tacos, Burritos, Mulitas, Quesadillas, etc.

Martins Concessions- Grilled Loaded Beef Hotdogs, Fries, Nachos

Mr. Porkys BBQ- Brisket Fries, Pulled Pork Fries, Ribs, Fried Catfish, etc.

Old Town Dogs- Hotdogs, Corndogs, Chili, French Fries, Pretzels, etc.

Supreme Smoke and Grill- Brisket, Ribs, Pulled Pork, Mac and Cheese, Potato Salad, Cowboy Beans, Banana Pudding, etc.

Sweet-a-Licious- Soft Serve Ice-Cream and Light Up Cotton Candy

The Pizza Crate- Pizza and Drinks

Sweet Twist- Churros, Sundaes

The Food Court will be located directly in front of City Hall, near the Main Stage and Kids Zone.

Parking will be located in the Superior Court of San Bernardino County parking lot, accessible from Seneca Road.

Main Stage Lineup

1 p.m.: Opening Ceremony

1:30 p.m.: Grupo Suavemente

3:45 p.m.: ‘Live from Earth’: A Pat Benatar Tribute

6 p.m.: ‘DSB’: A Tribute to Journey

Community Stage Lineup

1:45 p.m. – 1:55 p.m.: Opening Music/Emcee

2 p.m. – 2:45 p.m.: Monique Dance Team

3 p.m. – 3:15 p.m.: Donut Eating Contest

3:30 p.m. – 4:15 p.m.: Cheer Demo

4:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.: Superhero Training

Community Stage will be closing at 6 p.m.

The Main Stage will be located in front of City Hall.

The Community Stage will be located on the corner of Civic Drive, near the Kids Zone.

Parking is available on a first come basis.

For more information call Hook Community Center, (760) 245-5551

