City of Victorville Will Host Annual Festival of Lights & Tree Lighting Dec. 4

VICTORVILLE, Calif. – The City of Victorville will kick-off the holiday season with its annual Festival of Lights and Tree Lighting on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at City Hall.

All are invited to come enjoy the “Magic of Community” at this FREE event that features horse-drawn carriage rides, caroling, performances by Victorville Sings Winner, Stella Chavez and finalists, Avah Ronquillo and Jaylyn Sesma; and the ceremonial tree lighting and light show. Guests are invited to take family photos with Santa and Mrs. Claus, shop a variety of seasonal vendors, and create festive Christmas art and crafts.

The tree lighting and light show will be at dusk. Admission, parking, and attractions are FREE!

This event is made possible by sponsorships and support from local businesses: T-Mobile, Community Sponsor; and Neighborhood Sponsors, Alaska USA Federal Credit Union and Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers. Refreshment Sponsor, Kona Ice will provide FREE Hot Kona Kocoa while supplies last.

