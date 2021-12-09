City of Victorville warns public about fake collection scam

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville is warning the public about a potential scam that is being perpetrated on residents of Victorville and the broader community.

The City has learned that someone falsely claiming to be with “Victorville Customer Service” is calling community members and requesting water utility payments and personal information.

According to City officials, customer service representatives do not call customers for payment to avoid shutoff on past due water bills. Instead, the City mails notices to account holders. Also, the Governor’s Executive Order halting water shutoffs is still in effect.

“We will never call customers for payment to avoid shutoff on past due water bills. Also, the Governor’s Executive Order halting water shutoffs is still in effect,” stated City officials.

Community members are reminded to never share their credit card information and other personal identifiable information such as their address and social security number over the phone when they have not initiated the call themselves.

Victorville customer service representatives do not call customers to verify this information.

Officials suggest anyone who receives a phone call regarding their Victorville water bill should contact the City directly at (760) 955-5001 to inquire about their bill status.

