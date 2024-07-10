City of Victorville & Victorville Disposal to Sponsor Free Dump Day on July 20

VICTORVILLE, Calif. — Do you need to spruce up your yard or neighborhood? The City of Victorville and Victorville Disposal are joining forces to host a Free Dump Day on Saturday, July 20.

This event is free for all City of Victorville residents and will take place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 16925 Forrest Ave. on the site of the former Victor Valley Jr. High School athletic field in Victorville.

Entrance to the Free Dump Day event will be via 8th Street. Attendees should turn onto A Street from 7th Street or Hesperia Road, then turn onto 8th Street and proceed to Forrest Avenue. Note: Forrest Avenue will be closed at 7th Street and Hesperia Road, so the only entrance to the event will be via 8th Street. Directional signs will be posted to assist attendees.

Garden trimmings, broken fences, old furniture, toilets, mattresses, large appliances, scrap metal, cardboard boxes, and extra trash can be disposed of free of charge during the event. Attendees will be required to unload their own vehicles into bins at the site. No TVs, microwaves, computers, electronics, small appliances, tires, hazardous waste, paint, oil, gas cylinders, dirt, or asbestos materials will be accepted.

This Free Dump Day is for City of Victorville residents only. Attendees must bring a valid photo ID and a current utility bill showing a City of Victorville service address. No business waste or commercial haulers will be accepted.

The City of Victorville provides additional convenient disposal options for residents throughout the year. City residents who have mattresses, furniture/bulky items, tires, TVs, computers, or electronic waste can drop off these items for free at the City of Victorville Recycling Center located at 15164 Anacapa Rd. The Recycling Center is open year-round, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Proof of City residency, including a valid photo ID and a current utility bill, is required for free furniture and tire drop off.

Hazardous materials such as paint, motor oil, medication, sharps, batteries, and more can be dropped off for free at the City of Victorville Household Hazardous Waste (HHW) Collection Center located on Loves Lane, off Desert Knoll Drive, behind the County Fairgrounds. The HHW Collection Center is open every Wednesday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information about the Free Dump Day on July 20, and other clean up and disposal programs, residents should call the City of Victorville Environmental Programs Division at (760) 955-8615 or visit VictorvilleCA.gov/DumpItRightVV.

Thanks to the City’s free disposal services, it’s easier than you think to dispose of unwanted items the right way.





(Scroll Down To Comment)