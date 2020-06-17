City of Victorville to host free residential leak detention class

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A previously convicted felon from Victorville out on parole was re-arrested for the assault of a 62-year-old man in Rialto, officials said.

The suspect, 22-year-old Devontea Larryon Franklin, was arrested on June 12th on an unrelated theft charge and while still in custody, was charged with Elder Abuse and Felony Battery on June 8, 2020.

Rialto Police said the victim was waiting at a bus stop at about 6:30 AM in the area of Foothill Boulevard and Spruce Street when he was assaulted.

According to a news release from the Rialto Police Department, the victim is a Korean male. “Despite information circulating on social media and online claiming it was racially motivated, officers have not been able to determine the motivation of the suspect,” stated the release.

Officials said the victim’s statement was obtained through family members who brought him to the police station and assisted with translating from Korean to English.

“Family members translated that the victim was getting on the bus when he was pulled down to the ground from behind. The victim reportedly struck his face on the curb, causing him to sustain a cut and abrasions. The victim saw the suspect for a brief moment and described him as a Black male adult,” stated the release.

Rialto police said the incident, including photos of the victim’s injuries, were posted on social media by a family member along with a statement that the victim had been assaulted on the bus and that it was racially motivated, because the suspect made a comment about the Coronavirus.

On June 9, 2020, detectives re-interviewed the victim and were able to confirm that he was not on the bus and that the suspect actually never said anything to him.

The family member who originally posted the misinformation on social media has become aware of what actually transpired and attempted to set the record straight on social media, officials said.

Detectives continued investigating this crime for the past week and connected Franklin to the June 8th assault. While still in-custody, Franklin was interviewed and charged for Elder Abuse and Felony Battery.

Franklin’s Bail has been set at $100,000.00 for the assault and is further being held in-custody on a no-bail parole hold.

Franklin’s photograph is being released to the public in hope that witnesses or anyone with information regarding this crime will contact the Rialto Police Department.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is asked to contact Detective Anthony Glass (909) 820-8080.

