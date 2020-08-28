City of Victorville to host free drive-thru face mask giveaway

Attendees must provide proof of Victorville residency such as a water bill in order to receive the free, three-ply masks.

Each vehicle will be given one pack containing 36 adult masks and 12 child masks donated by local plastic extruder, Everrank Inc.

The masks being distributed to Victorville residents this Saturday are part of a larger donation from Everrank Inc. that also included 10,000 KN95 masks for the City’s first responders.

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — The City of Victorville plans to giveaway nearly 187,000 face masks during a drive-thru event for Victorville residents this Saturday, Aug. 29 from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Victorville City Hall.

The drive-thru event will take place on Civic Drive in front of Victorville City Hall located at 14343 Civic Drive. Signs will be in place directing attendees to cue into place beginning at Civic Drive and Seneca Road then proceed South on Civic Drive toward Amargosa Road. Attendees must remain in their vehicles, and all vehicle occupants must wear face coverings. City employees will be on-hand to distribute the free masks.

“We are thankful to be a part of this wonderful community, and Everrank Inc. is honored to make this donation of masks for the wellbeing of the City of Victorville’s staff, firefighters, police, first responders and citizens,” said Everrank Inc. CEO/President Jose Villanueva Padilla.

“The health and safety of our residents, first responders and employees remain the City’s top priority as we continue to respond to this public health crisis,” said Victorville Mayor, Gloria Garcia. “I want to express my gratitude to Everrank Inc. for supplying us with extra protective equipment that will allow us to continue our efforts in keeping our community safe.”

Census workers will be onsite with additional giveaways and to help residents respond to the #2020Census before the Sept. 30 deadline.

All lanes of Civic Drive will be used for the giveaway and therefore closed to through traffic from approximately 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Aug. 29.

To follow updates to this article and more, Join our newsgroup on Facebook with over 140,000 members, Like our Facebook page, and Follow us on Instagram and Twitter.